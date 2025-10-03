Damian Priest Confirms Bad Bunny Still Has The “Itch” To Wrestle Again

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has given fans hope for another appearance from global music megastar Bad Bunny inside a WWE ring. Speaking with TMZ, Priest revealed that the Grammy-winning artist — who last competed in a critically acclaimed San Juan Street Fight against Priest at Backlash 2023 — is still passionate about wrestling and wants to return.

Priest explained that the only obstacle preventing Bad Bunny from lacing up his boots again is his packed schedule.

“I’ve talked to him about it and it’s just scheduling,” Priest said. “He still has that itch. He loves our business. He’s had more than enough time to recover since our match, so he’s ready to come.”

Bad Bunny’s involvement in WWE has been a huge success since his debut in 2021, earning praise for his athleticism, respect for the craft, and dedication to performing at a high level. His match against Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico was hailed as one of the best celebrity performances in WWE history, with a passionate hometown crowd elevating the electric atmosphere.

The multi-platinum star has made several memorable appearances in WWE beyond that encounter, including competing in the Royal Rumble, and each time has delivered standout moments.

With Priest confirming that Bad Bunny remains physically ready and eager to return, it seems more a matter of “when” than “if” the music icon will step back into the squared circle — potentially setting the stage for another marquee match on a major WWE stage.