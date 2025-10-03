Linda McMahon Opens Up About Bankruptcy And Losing Everything While Building WWE

Linda McMahon discussed various topics with Sage Steele, including a financial loss they experienced in a construction investment during the 1980s while she and Vince McMahon were establishing WWE.

Linda and Vince built this global empire after purchasing the business from Vince’s father.

Linda McMahon said, “No, because we were building as we went. However, during that time, we did have an accountant who suggested that we were putting all of our eggs in one basket, and we should diversify a little bit.”

She continued, “He made some suggestions that we should invest in a construction company. We knew absolutely nothing about it. We put money into some construction accounts, co-signed on some loans. That went belly up, which eventually put us into bankruptcy. It wasn’t the wrestling side of what we were doing, but it was the other side that we invested in, outside of what we were doing with wrestling. We lost everything. My house was auctioned off.”

Linda McMahon added, “My car was repossessed in the driveway. I was pregnant with Stephanie. I know what it’s like to lose everything.”

