Andrade El Idolo Reaches Unique Statistic With His AEW Return

Fightful.com reports that Andrade El Idolo has achieved a unique statistic in the history of AEW and WWE with his return to AEW during last Wednesday night’s six-year anniversary show of Dynamite.

According to the report, Andrade is now the first wrestler to leave WWE, join AEW, leave AEW to return to WWE, and then leave WWE again to come back to AEW.

He initially joined AEW in June 2021, following his release from WWE in March 2021, which he had requested. Andrade later departed AEW in December 2023 when his contract expired, returned to WWE in January 2024 at the Royal Rumble, and was released again in mid-September.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Andrade due to disciplinary reasons and a recent violation of the wellness policy.