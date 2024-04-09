Damian Priest Signs New WWE Contract

After agreeing to a new contract with WWE, Damian Priest is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Priest joined WWE after becoming well-known in ROH, initially appearing in NXT before being promoted to the main roster. His career took off when he was teamed with Edge on Judgment Day and later teamed with Bad Bunny for a tag match at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. He rose to prominence as the leader of the group that also included Domnik Mysterio, JD McDonaugh, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, the women’s world champion.

After Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 on Sunday night, Priest cashed in on his Money in the Bank briefcase, which he had won at the themed PLE the previous year. Priest defeated McIntyre with ease to take the title.

Priest confirmed the news in an interview with WWE Digital after Monday’s Raw. The conditions were kept a secret.

“This has been already a great year for me. New contract. New title. New theme song, voiced by yours truly. Judgment Day’s on fire.”