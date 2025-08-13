Dana White: “Pay-Per-View Is Not Dead”

UFC President Dana White spoke with the New York Post about a variety of topics, including the company’s $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+, which would see all of the company’s numbered events and Fight Night cards shift to Paramount+, thereby terminating the pay-per-view model.

However, White believes that PPV is not yet dead.

White said, “There’s no pay-per-view involved in this deal. Let’s say there’s a scenario –– I am involved in boxing, I am involved in slapping, I am involved in jiu-jitsu and I’m involved in the UFC –– What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming.”

He continued, “A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view. I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-per-view is not dead.”