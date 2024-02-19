Darby Allin Addresses His Reference To Cody Rhodes On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW star Darby Allin recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy on a number of topics including why he referenced WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on the February 15th episode of Dynamite.

Allin said, “He’s the reason I’m in AEW.” “You think back to my debut, I wrestled him at Fighter Fest and we went a 20-minute Broadway draw. For him to take a chance on me that early… I was relatively super unknown still, I was never really the guy on the independent scene. He did that. You’ve got to give respect where respect is due. I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here. I begged people for jobs, I wasn’t part of the little ‘California Crew.’ I had to sit by and watch all these press conferences and have all these people that had no business being on national television get on national television.”

“Meanwhile I knew exactly what I was capable of doing if I was given the opportunity. Fast forward all these years later and now look at me. My biggest problem is when people try to ignore the history of things as if something never happened. I’m like, we’re not stupid, come on.”