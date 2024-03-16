Darby Allin Suffers Broken Foot, Postpones Plans To Climb Mount Everest

It looks like Darby Allin won’t be climbing Mount Everest after all.

After hyping up plans for months to climb Mount Everest, the charismatic and popular AEW performer has announced that due to injury, he won’t be able to do so anymore.

At least not yet.

Allin posted a photo of his foot in a cast and an X-Ray on social media on Friday and confirmed that he has suffered a broken foot, forcing him to postpone his plans to climb Mount Everest.

“Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match,” he revealed. “Everest will have to be next year 💪🏽.”