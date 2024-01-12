Darby Allin Suffers Neck Injury On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin is known for taking risks in the ring and performing dangerous spots. He also takes risks outside of the ring through stunts and skateboarding.

Sting and Darby Allin faced Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Texas Tornado Match in the main event of Dynamite this week. The babyfaces were discussed in the content before Allin and Sting faced off with The Young Bucks.

As previously reported, Sting and Allin will face The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution in March, marking Sting’s retirement match.

Bryan Alavarez reported on the F4Wonline Board that Allin sustained an injury while taking a bump during the match. He went on to say, “Actually, I was told the neck bump into the ropes really messed Darby up in that match.”

It is unclear how serious the injury is or whether he will miss any time due to it. We wish him speedy recovery.

You can check out the spot below.