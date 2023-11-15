Darby Allin Talks About First Being Paired With Sting In AEW, His Retirement

Darby Allin is honored to help write the end of Sting’s story in the pro wrestling business.

The charismatic pillar of AEW recently spoke with Forbes for an interview, during which he commented about first getting paired with “The Icon” and being part of his retirement tour heading into AEW Revolution 2024.

“When I first got paired with Sting, I really did not know how it was gonna go,” he said. “But to be a part of the final chapter of his career is super important because to me, in a story, the most important part of the story is the end.”

Allin continued, “If you tarnish the end, everyone’s always going to remember that. He has gotten more hunger than a lot of the younger guys on the roster. He’s got nothing to prove, but he pushes the boundaries every time he wrestles.”

Check out the complete interview at Forbes.com.