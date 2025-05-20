Darby Allin Thanks WWE Hall Of Famer After Reaching Mount Everest Summit

AEW star Darby Allin has officially conquered Mount Everest, and in doing so, gave special credit to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page for guiding him on the right path.

After completing the grueling climb over the weekend, Allin took to Instagram to reflect on the journey and thank DDP for helping him connect with the right resources.

“I didn’t know shit about mountains and was going to go to this low rent place when I googled how to climb Mount Everest years ago and Diamond Dallas Page said f*** that and put me in touch with the right people to do this journey the right way so thx Dallas!!” Allin wrote.

In a full-circle moment, DDP responded by sharing a photo of Darby throwing up the signature Diamond Cutter pose on the summit of the world’s tallest mountain.

“HUGE congrats to my boy @darbyallin on his amazing accomplishment! And thanks for throwing up the Diamond Cutter at the top of the world! 💥💎”

Darby’s climb officially began in April 2025, and he reached the summit on May 18th. While he remains off AEW television, fans now celebrate one of the most unique and physically demanding feats ever accomplished by a pro wrestler outside the ring.

Stay with PWMania.com for the latest on Darby Allin’s eventual return to AEW and more wrestling crossovers into the real world.