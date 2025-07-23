Hangman Page Admits Fear He’d Never Be AEW World Champion Again

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page spoke with Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI.com about several topics, including his fear of not becoming AEW World Champion again.

Page said, “I think for a long time, there was a large part of me, very genuinely, that was afraid deep down that I had achieved the most I would ever achieve in this career. I’d maybe achieve some other things, but that was the highest of highs, and it was all downhill from here. And I was afraid that I would never become world champion again. That was a very genuine thing that I felt.”

“I did that out of hate and anger…”

On his more aggressive character and ending the career of Christopher Daniels:

“I did that out of hate and anger. I can’t undo that, so for me, this is just deciding to choose a different path forward.”

You can check out Page’s comments in the video below.