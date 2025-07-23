Jim Ross Calls AEW All In Return A “Hell Of A Homecoming”

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor Jim Ross recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “Grilling Jr.” A significant focus was on his return to the commentary desk at All In: Texas.

Ross said, “It felt good Connie, it did. I was very appreciative of the reception that I got. It wasn’t a surprise. Obviously, we talked about it and people that were coming knew that I was going to be there. And I really appreciated their support. It means a whole hell of a lot. You can’t — even though I’ve been around forever, it never gets old that you’re appreciated by your audience. And I really was appreciated by the audience. They are great.”

“It’s a hell of a homecoming…”

On the homecoming:

“It was just a hell of a — like you said, it’s a hell of a homecoming. So it was good, though. I was very happy with the way everything worked out.”

On his experience:

“I had a great time. Saw a lot of people I haven’t seen in a long time, which is always cool. And they were very nice to me, the whole crew was. The AEW crew, all the fans, your [Starrcast] fans that were there were really cool. So it was a real fun weekend.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)