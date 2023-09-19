Darby Allin To Begin Training To Climb Mount Everest In October

Darby Allin is a daredevil.

Anyone who has seen him in action knows this first-hand.

The man who is one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling is going to extend his daredevil lifestyle out of the ring, as he plans to climb Mount Everest later this year.

During a recent interview with Steve Migs, Allin spoke about his plans for the climb, which he says he will begin training for in October.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On the reason why he wants to climb Everest: “If I’m the guinea pig to do crazy stuff to get more eyes on the company, let me be that guy. That’s why I want to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to go to space. To do everything. To me, I feel a lot of people in wrestling are like, ‘What’s your character?’ ‘I’m not scared of anything. I’m a big bad man.’ In real life they’re like, ‘Don’t hurt me.’ I legit have no fear and am totally at peace if I die at Mount Everest. That’s why I’m like, ‘Let me do that. Let me make history.’ I feel there is only so much we can do in the confines of a wrestling show. I’m thinking outside the box. How do we get more random buzz for people who don’t watch wrestling? If you see it on the news, ‘pro wrestler climbs Mount Everest.”

On how he will begin training in October: “I go to Switzerland in October, train there. I go to China in November. I go to New Zealand in February, and actual Mount Everest is April. I’ve never climbed any mountains before. I wanted to go zero to 100. I wanted to show that the mind, the will to do something, is strong enough to where you don’t have to train for anything. They’re [climbing company he’s working with] like, ‘come on.’ I agreed to get the proper training. The actual climb is in April and it’s two months to climb it.”

On whether he will film the climb: “I don’t know if I’m having a video crew, so to speak. The only reason I’m thinking of holding off and just doing my own vlogging is, I don’t want to feel like I have to entertain cameras. Whenever someone has a YouTube vlog, you can tell they are acting. I have to think about my life, I can’t think about cameras. I want to be the spokesperson for AEW, inside the ring and outside.”

Check out the complete interview at Omny.fm. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.