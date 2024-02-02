Dave Bautista Starring In ‘The Last Showgirl’ Alongside Pamela Anderson And Jamie Lee Curtis

Dave Bautista will join an all-star cast in the upcoming film ‘The Last Showgirl’.

According to Deadline, the former WWE Champion will co-star with Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd in the film directed by Gia Coppola.

Kate Gersten wrote it, and Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey produced. Kara Durrett and Jesse Burgum of Pinky Promise will serve as executive producers.

The film is about “a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.”

The movie recently finished production, which was handled by CAA. Bautsta’s next film, “Dune: Part Two,” will be released on March 1, 2024.