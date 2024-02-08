Dave Bautista To Star In Huge Action Movie “Afterburn” With Samuel L. Jackson

According to Deadline, WWE legend Dave Bautista is set to star in a huge action movie called “Afterburn” alongside Hollywood megastar Samuel L. Jackson.

It was mentioned in the report that the WWE legend will play the role of ex-soldier Jake, who works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients, while Jackson will play the supporting role of freedom fighter Valentine.

“Afterburn”, which will be directed by J.J. Perry, will see Bautista team with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.