David Finlay Gives His Thoughts On The Current Incarnation Of The Bullet Club

NJPW star David Finlay recently appeared on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his thoughts on the current incarnation of the Bullet Club.

Finlay said, “I would really like to un-muddy the waters. Like I said, my Bullet Club that I see is the Bullet Club War Dogs. That’s the only one I really care about. The rest is whatever, it is what it is. So if there’s a way where we all duke it out, and War Dogs come out on top, as they would, that’s where I’d like to see it go. But when I created the Bullet Club War Dogs, the mantra was, ‘Bring bodies, bring gold.’ So we’re gonna mess a whole lot of people up, and we’re gonna have a whole lot of championships. That’s the goal. That’s always gonna be the goal.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)