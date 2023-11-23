Dax Harwood Of FTR Reveals His Top Ten Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time

Dax Harwood of FTR revealed his top ten greatest tag teams of all time in a post on Twitter/X.

The following is the list of them:

Midnight Express

Arn & Tully

Road Warriors

Rock & Roll Express

Hart Foundation

Edge & Christian

Hardy Boyz

Briscoes

British Bulldogs

Gene & Ole Anderson

Sincerely, 1/2 half of the greatest working tag team on the planet.

