Dax Harwood Of FTR Reveals His Top Ten Greatest Tag Teams Of All Time

Dax Harwood of FTR revealed his top ten greatest tag teams of all time in a post on Twitter/X.
The following is the list of them:
Midnight Express
Arn & Tully
Road Warriors
Rock & Roll Express
Hart Foundation
Edge & Christian
Hardy Boyz
Briscoes
British Bulldogs
Gene & Ole Anderson
Sincerely, 1/2 half of the greatest working tag team on the planet.
