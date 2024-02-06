DDP Donates $10,000 To Help The Family Of The Late “Ice Train” Harold Hogue

When the family of “Ice Train” Harold Hogue is grieving his passing, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) did something really nice for them.

Hogue began his career in professional wrestling in WCW in 1993. He then spent two years in the Catch Wrestling Association before joining WCW again in 1996. Through 2001, he alternated between the two promotions.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the former WCW star passed away last month. He went by Ice Train and M. I. Smooth in WCW.

He was best known as part of the Fire and Ice tag team with Scott Norton in WCW.

A GoFundMe page has been created for those who would like to contribute, and a number of wrestlers have already contributed to the family. To support the family of his close friend, DDP gave $10,000, Chris Jericho gave $5,000, and Mick Foley and Cody Rhodes each gave $1,000.

Ninety-three people have raised $22,120 toward the $50,000 total goal as of this writing. Click here to make a donation.