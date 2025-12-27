DEFY Aeon Results – December 27, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling Aeon event at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Cody Chhun defeated Judas Icarus.

– Amira, Eliza True and Rebel Kel def. Danika Della Rouge, Liiza Hall and Nicole Matthews via DQ.

– Guillermo Rosas defeated Casey Ferreira and Cole Rivera in a Triple Threat Match to become the new DEFY Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship.

– Jack Evans defeated Evan Rivers.

– Midnight Heat defeated Los Suavecitos.

– Timothy Thatcher defeated Travis Williams.