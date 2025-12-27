DEFY Aeon Results – December 27, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s DEFY Wrestling Aeon event at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
– Cody Chhun defeated Judas Icarus.
– Amira, Eliza True and Rebel Kel def. Danika Della Rouge, Liiza Hall and Nicole Matthews via DQ.
– Guillermo Rosas defeated Casey Ferreira and Cole Rivera in a Triple Threat Match to become the new DEFY Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship.
– Jack Evans defeated Evan Rivers.
– Midnight Heat defeated Los Suavecitos.
– Timothy Thatcher defeated Travis Williams.