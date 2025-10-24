DEFY Wraith Results – October 24, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s DEFY Wrestling Wraith event at the Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Jon Moxley defeated Royce Isaacs in a Singles Match.

– Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson) defeated The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) and The Flamin’ Aces (Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

– Marina Shafir (c) defeated Su Yung to retain her DEFY Women’s Championship.

– Jack Evans defeated Evan Rivers, Guillermo Rosas and Matt Brannigan in a 4-Way Match.

– Bryan Keith (c) defeated Cody Chhun to retain his DEFY World Championship.