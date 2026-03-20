Dennis Rodman Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

WWE has confirmed Dennis Rodman for this year’s class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

The company issued the following announcement:

Dennis Rodman announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Earlier today, it was announced by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Dennis Rodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026.

A five-time NBA Champion and key member of iconic Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls teams, Rodman took over sports page headlines when he aligned with the New World Order in WCW in 1997. Known as Rodzilla, he teamed up with Hulk Hogan to face Lex Luger & The Giant in the highly publicized main event of WCW Bash at the Beach.

Following Chicago’s win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, Rodman famously missed a Bulls practice to appear on WCW Monday Nitro in Detroit, where he and Hogan attacked Diamond Dallas Page. Rodman once again tagged with Hogan to face on-court rival Karl Malone & DDP at WCW Bash at the Beach 1998.

Rodman also had a memorable match against the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage at WCW Road Wild in 1999.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week.