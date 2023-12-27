Deonna Purrazzo Says She Feels Really Confident Going Into The New Year

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on a number of topics including how she feels really confident going into the new year, with her contract set to expire shortly after her Knockouts World Championship matchup at Hard To Kill in Las Vegas.

Purrazzo said, “I feel really confident, I guess, it’s a good way to put it. The last time we talked about anything contract-related with me, I was in a really weird place. I had just been released from NXT, I wasn’t sure what my future held, and in the course of the last almost four years since that conversation, I feel like I’ve done a lot of career rehab. I’ve been able to, obviously, become a five-time World Champion, I’ve been able to work with, obviously IMPACT, but AAA, AEW, and Ring of Honor.” “It’s been incredible. I feel like everything I’ve been able to do over the last three-and-a-half years has put me in a really great position to have some really great conversations with a lot of different people and I feel really confident going into the new year.”

