Deonna Purrazzo Says The IMPACT Locker Room Is The Best Locker Room She’s Been Part Of

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on a number of topics including how the IMPACT Wrestling locker room is the best locker room she has ever been a part of.

Purrazzo said, “Absolutely. Even just to know that I could be leaving has been really sad for me because I do feel like I have a family, I do feel like the locker room is the best locker room I’ve ever been a part of. What you see behind the scenes is genuine. We are having fun doing TikToks, they threw me like a little pre-wedding celebration. We throw birthday parties, we throw baby showers. At Bound For Glory, we put together a whole grazing table just for fun to show each other that we appreciate each other and love each other. That definitely is something that has to weigh on where you go and what you do next because you’re not going to always have that. I think what IMPACT has been able to cultivate is really special.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



