Dijak Addresses Rumors Of NJPW Legend Possibly Coming To WWE

Don’t come to Dijak with your fantasy booking ideas.

He doesn’t want to hear them.

The WWE NXT Superstar made as much clear when surfacing on social media on Tuesday to comment on rumors of NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada coming to WWE.

“I don’t give the slightest sh*t about wrestling [Kazuchika] Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion,” he wrote via X. “So you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F-yourself with it.”

