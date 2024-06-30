Dijak Confirmed For Prestige Wrestling

Prestige Wrestling announced that former WWE star Dijak will be competing at their Roseland 9 show on Sunday, September 29th from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.
There is no word yet on who the former WWE star will be facing, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨
DONOVAN DIJAK debuts at ROSELAND 9!
Prestige Wrestling x Deadlock Pro x West Coast Pro
September 29th, 2024
Portland, Oregon
Roseland Theater
All Ages
Ticket info & more talent announcements coming soon! pic.twitter.com/qS7XvTvFWz
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) June 29, 2024