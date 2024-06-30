Dijak Confirmed For Prestige Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

Prestige Wrestling announced that former WWE star Dijak will be competing at their Roseland 9 show on Sunday, September 29th from the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

There is no word yet on who the former WWE star will be facing, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR