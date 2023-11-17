Dijak Reveals Who He Feels Are Most Underrated NXT Stars Right Now

Dijak doesn’t often throw around praise, however during a recent check-in on Twitter (X), that’s exactly what he did.

The WWE NXT Superstar took to social media on Thursday and named four WWE NXT Superstars that he feels are the most underrated right now.

“Just gonna throw this out there, I’ve been back in NXT and the PC for over a year now, so here’s a list of underrated in ring talent that I would love to see in longer matches more often,” Dijak wrote. “Listed in alphabetical order. Brooks Jensen, Dante Chen, Fallon Henley, Kiana James.”

For what it’s worth, the USA Network Twitter (X) account agrees with Dijak on his picks of underrated talents.

Check out the post from the 2023 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge competitor, as well as the USA Network response via the tweets embedded below.

