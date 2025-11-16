Disney–YouTube TV Deal Restored Just In Time For WWE Survivor Series Streaming

According to ESPN.com, YouTube TV and Walt Disney have resolved their dispute, resulting in a new agreement that will restore Disney-owned channels, including ABC and ESPN, to the platform.

YouTube confirmed that viewers can resume watching these channels “over the course of the day.” Disney also issued an apology for the recent blackout, expressing gratitude to customers for their “patience as we negotiated on their behalf.”

This resolution ends a complete blackout of Disney content on YouTube TV, which began on October 30th when the two parties failed to reach a new licensing deal.

This disruption interrupted access to Disney content for YouTube TV subscribers, affecting coverage of major college football games, professional sports, and various news and entertainment programming.

On Friday, November 14th, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, along with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, expressed their satisfaction that their networks were restored just in time for fans to enjoy a variety of programming options over the weekend, including college football.

As ESPN serves as the broadcast partner for WWE’s monthly premium live events, WWE fans will now be able to access the ESPN App Unlimited plan to watch Survivor Series later this month on YouTube TV.

The partnership between WWE and ESPN officially began in September with WrestlePalooza.