D’Lo Brown Talks About IMPACT Wrestling Wanting To Get Live Weekly TV

D’Lo Brown recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling commentator and behind-the-scenes executive for the company spoke about how the ultimate goal for the promotion is to get live weekly television.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how fans are still sleeping on the product and guarantees that newcomers will love what IMPACT has to offer: “I have said this, and I say this with no disrespect, but if you’re sleeping on IMPACT Wrestling, that’s a ‘you problem,’ not a ‘me problem.’I will tell you, if you give IMPACT three shows, three weeks, you’ll be back for the fourth, and you’ll stay with us. I think our TV is done in a way where it draws you in. It doesn’t insult the intelligence of the viewer, and it pays homage to what wrestling is supposed to be.”

On how the company’s ultimate end goal is to get back on weekly live TV: “You can only hope that that’s our ultimate end goal. You can only hope that that’s where as we grow, that’s where our success will take us. As of right now, I’m just happy putting out a quality product that you can see on YouTube [and] television.”

