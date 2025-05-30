Dominik Mysterio Discusses WWE Future And Hollywood Possibilities

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Intoxicados podcast to discuss various topics, including a possible transition to Hollywood.

Mysterio said, “I don’t know. I’m definitely taking it one day at a time. Right now, I want to continue being the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time. I want to see what else this brings. This is only one stop of many.”

On wanting to become a Grand Slam Champion:

“There are a couple more titles out there. Hell, I’d love to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. That’s another goal of mine. For right now, Hollywood, I’m sure one day, but as of right now, I’m definitely focused on putting the Mysterio name and Guerrero name on my back.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)