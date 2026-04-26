Dominik Mysterio Names Era He’d Thrive In Outside Today’s WWE

AAA Mega Champion and Judgment Day member, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, spoke with GiveMeSport about various topics, including which era he would thrive in the most besides the current one.

Mysterio said, “Definitely the Attitude era. I mean, I just feel like I would fit in perfectly with a lot of the people that gave back attitude. You know, I got some attitude myself I’d love to give.”

On who he’d want to face from the classic WCW cruiserweight division:

“Man, I would definitely love to wrestle like a Psychosis. He’s my godfather. I think he’d be a good one. Último Dragon. That’d be super fun. Man, like Dean Malenko. [Chris] Jericho, another one. I can keep going on, but I’ll stick with those for now.”

On the one finisher he never wants to take again:

“Probably Damian Priest, South of Heaven. He’s just so tall and like he gets you even higher up there. So, you’re like, your bump is actually like 10 feet tall. So, he’s just it’s not a fun one for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)