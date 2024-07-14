Dory Funk Jr. Set To Compete In Japan Next Month

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pro wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr., who is 83 years of age, is set to compete in a match in Japan next month for Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling.

The report also mentioned that the show will pay tribute to Terry Funk, Dory Jr.’s brother.

Dory will team with Osamu Nishimura to face Atsushi Onita and a mystery partner in tag team action. Onita has said he wants it to be an “explosive death match,” but a stipulation has not been named yet. The match was originally supposed to be a 6-Man Tag Team Match, with Onita and two partners vs. Funk, Nishimura, and a partner; however, the promotion made a significant change and went with a tag team match instead.

The city of Kawasaki will sponsor the event in Japan next month as part of its 100-year celebration.