Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 8 Results – August 10, 2025

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (9) defeated Rian (0) via Diving Foot Stomp (10:46)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Yuna Mizumori (4) defeated New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0) via Death Valley Bomb (8:51)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Azusa Inaba (6) defeated High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7) (9:38)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (5) defeated Aya Sakura (2) via German Suplex (6:21)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Hanan (7) defeated Lady C (4) via Backdrop Hold (8:35)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Tomoka Inaba (4) defeated Sayaka Kurara (2) (11:30)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Natsupoi (6) defeated Rina (8) via Fairing Ring (12:02)

Champion vs. Champion Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (7) defeated Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8) via Kokko Kyakusatsu (13:48)

Standings After Night 8

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Hanan (7 Points) (3-2-1)

3rd Place- Bea Priestley (6 Points) (3-2) & Azusa Inaba (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- Yuna Mizumori (4 Points) (2-4) & Lady C (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (0 Points) (0-5)

Block B

1st Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (9 Points) (4-1-1)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & Rina (8 Points) (4-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (7 Points) (3-1-1)

4th Place- Natsupoi (6 Points) (3-2)

5th Place- Tomoka Inaba (4 Points) (2-3)

6th Place- Sayaka Kurara (2 Points) (1-5)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-5)

Blue Stars Block A

1st Place- Ami Sourei (8 Points) (4-1) & Bozilla (8 Points) (3-0-2)

2nd Place- Saori Anou (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (5 Points) (2-2-1)

4th Place- Saya Iida (4 Points) (2-2)

5th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki (2 Points) (1-3) & Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-4)