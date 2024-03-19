Drew Mcintyre Asked About His WWE Contract Status Again With WrestleMania 40 Approaching

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre’s contract with WWE is set to expire following WrestleMania 40 PLE. While McIntyre has been scheduled for an event following WrestleMania, his contractual status remains uncertain.

McIntyre, who will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title on night two of Wrestlemania, was asked about his contract again during an appearance on The Ringer’s Masked Men Show.

Here is what McIntyre said:

“It’s very important to me, having a new contract. It’s been talked about for a very long time on the internet. I’m not the only one whose contract comes up every few years or whatever, but you would think it, reading the internet. There is nothing I can say right now. I can say that I’m having fun. I can say that I intend to continue having fun and I’m in my prime. I’m younger than everyone thinks I am because I’ve been around for such a long time. I have years to go. No matter what, you’ll still see Drew McIntyre wrestling. I can say ‘or Drew Galloway’ and that would get everyone’s attention.”



