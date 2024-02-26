Drew McIntyre Believes He Suffered A Burst Eardrum At WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

“The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre won the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at this past Saturday’s 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event to earn the right to challenge reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins for his championship at WrestleMania 40.

Shortly following the match, McIntyre spoke with Byron Saxton on an episode of WWE’s The Bump on a number of topics including how he believes he burst his eardrum during the match, but he did everything he could to get Rollins on The Grandest Stage Of Them All and he will finish his own story and finally get his moment.

McIntyre said, “I can barely hear the words after getting hit in the ear so hard.” “It’s fine. I said I would do whatever it takes, not just for me but for everybody else. And every superplex, every dive off the cage, every power bomb in the back of my neck was worth it. I said I’d go through any obstacle. Push Cody [Rhodes] to finish his story, that’s what the fans wanted. Push Seth [Rollins] to stop being selfish.”

“Some people are like, it’s just so you can get Seth at WrestleMania. Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles and I just had to put myself through hell while jet lagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We’re so close, so close. WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment.”

You can check out McIntyre's comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)