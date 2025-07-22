Drew McIntyre Believes It’s Time To Become WWE Champion Again

WWE star Drew McIntyre spoke with Sports Illustrated about various topics. He believes it is long overdue for him to have another run as WWE Champion and that it’s time for him to reclaim the championship.

McIntyre said, “I mean, the public certainly enjoyed it [CM Punk feud] more than probably anything I’ve ever done. Punk’s quote is interesting. He [said he] elevates everybody, even though he was on his arse injured for half of the feud. Drew McIntyre elevated that feud. Drew McIntyre elevated Punk and put me in the position that he’s not been in since the last time he was in WWE. He was just playing CM Punk, and he finally became CM Punk with me.”

He added, “I gave — actually I didn’t give as good as I got; I gave better than I got by freaking far. That’s why I won every award that was given out in 2024. And now that I’ve been out for 5 weeks, 6 weeks, I’ve taken a step back. I’ve been looking at the landscape. I’ve seen what’s been happening recently, and I’ve come back with a new mindset. I’m back to get what’s mine.

Going For Gold

“It’s time for Drew McIntyre to be WWE champion again. Get what I deserve. Get what I’ve earned.”

You can check out McIntyre’s comments in the video below.