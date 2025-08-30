Drew McIntyre Reacts To Karrion Kross And Scarlett’s WWE Departure

The recent release of Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WWE has been a hot topic in the wrestling world, and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has now weighed in on the situation.

Speaking with Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple, McIntyre, who was himself released from WWE in 2014 before reinventing his career on the independent circuit and returning triumphantly in 2017, praised both Kross and Scarlett, expressing full confidence in their futures.

McIntyre said, “I know Kross well, very talented. Scarlett, and no matter what they do, they’re gonna land on their feet. I don’t have to give them advice. They know exactly what they’re doing.”

McIntyre then offered advice based on his own journey, highlighting the importance of carving out a unique identity while staying committed to the grind. “For everybody else, it’s just you’ve got to keep putting the work in. You’ve got to find what separates you from everybody else, as long as you’re working your ass off, and leaving no stone unturned, have been accountable to yourself, to the person in the mirror, don’t worry about social [media], but use social well. Take everybody on your particular journey. That’s what I do.”

Kross and Scarlett’s WWE exit adds them to a growing list of recent departures, and speculation is already swirling about their next move.

The full interview with Drew McIntyre can be seen below.