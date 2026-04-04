Drew McIntyre Teases Potential Match With Nick Aldis

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss a variety of topics, including his chemistry with SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis.

McIntyre said, “Oh yeah, I can feel it when I’m out there with him. Whenever we go back and forth on the microphone, I can feel the people starting to get into it. I don’t feel it with Jacob. And I think Jacob and I turned a big corner after fighting like Peter Griffin and the giant chicken for three straight hours before we fell off a giant platform where I dragged him to hell with me. So we’ve turned a big corner for our feud, even though Jacob and I, you look at the basics of it. It could just be Godzilla Kong, two big guys fighting. People are happy to see it. But we have this story. We’ve screwed each other along the way. He took away the biggest moment for me, being champion at WrestleMania. We have the story built in, and then we have the physicality and how good the match is going to be, how good the people know the match is going to be, and then the big fight on SmackDown, and who knows where it’s going to go. I’ve got plenty of ideas about what I want, so it’ll be good.”

On a possible match with Aldis:

“At the same time, there’s this Aldis thing simmering at the side, and every time we go back and forth, you can feel the tension. You can cut it with a knife. We’ve known each other a long time. I name-dropped his son because I have known him for that long. But what a corporate stooge he is, his Donovan must be ashamed of him having such a corporate stooge for a father instead of backing me, the one who’s in the right and the one that he’s known for years, and his one is his actual friend. So when the time is right, be it Mania, be after Mania. I think we should have a match, and I don’t think there should be any sanctioning around it. I don’t think anyone should be allowed to interfere. He tapes up the fists. He’s been up in the ring a long time. He thinks he can go with a four-time former world champion in WWE in the big leagues. He’s probably the greatest NWA champion of the modern era, since Billy took over NWA. But he’s not been in there for a long time. He’s a big guy. I would love to get in there with him, and I’d love to see what damage I could do, and no one’s allowed to interfere, then come up close and ask me to stop politely.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)