Dustin Rhodes Disputes Rumors About His AEW Future Plans

Dustin Rhodes’ AEW contract may be up soon, but he isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

In fact, “The Natural” will likely end up remaining “#AllElite” for some time.

The pro wrestling legend and brother of WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes took to X this week to respond to rumors of him leaving AEW when his contract expires in September.

“Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better,” Rhodes wrote. “Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world.”

Rhodes continued, “The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement. So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able. Keep steppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!”