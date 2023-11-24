Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW Full Gear 2023

AEW’s Full Gear event from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles was a pay-per-view success.

The main event was MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Jay White. Top international wrestler Will Ospreay was also signed to AEW, Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to win her record-tying third AEW Women’s World Title, and Swerve Strickland defeated “Hangman” Adam Page in a classic Texas Death match.

Speaking to the media after the AEW PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show is expected to have over 100,000 buys and finish ahead of WrestleDream.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the streaming numbers appear to be 15% or higher than WrestleDream, and could be more than 20%.

Meltzer stated, “Because of the holiday, our TV PPV numbers aren’t complete with one major system we usually get not factored into this, and it’s a system AEW usually doesn’t do well with. But based on the numbers we have as compared to the same number of days after the show, the numbers are up 33.3 percent from the same period for WrestleDream, but WrestleDream also didn’t do well on cable/sat. They are down 17.1 percent from Forbidden Door at the same period. Based on that, you’re looking at 122,000 to 140,000, with how well the late buys do being the key factor.”

Next week, we should have a better idea of how the show fared.