Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW Revolution 2024

AEW’s Revolution event, held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, was a pay-per-view success.

The show was headlined by Sting’s retirement match, in which he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the Tag Team Titles in a Texas Tornado Match. In a triple threat match, Samoa Joe defended his World Title against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

Speaking to the media following the AEW PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan stated that the show was expected to have high PPV buys.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that early TV buys were up 26.2 percent from Worlds End compared to the same number of days after the show, while streaming numbers were up 25 percent. International purchases were closer to Worlds End, but prices overseas rose by 25%, so international revenue should be higher.

The show is expected to sell between 171,000 and 175,000 tickets worldwide. That would be the fourth-largest in company history.

The highest PPV buy rate was for CM Punk’s debut at All Out 2021. The second biggest was All In last year at Wembley, and the third biggest was the Revolution show two years ago, which featured Adam Page versus Adam Cole and MJF versus CM Punk.