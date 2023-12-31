Early Estimated AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View Purchases

On Saturday night, AEW presented its Worlds End pay-per-view event from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, marking the promotion’s first-ever PPV in December.

The main event featured AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe, with Joe dethroning MJF with a sleeper. Following the match, four of the Devil’s masked men attacked MJF before Cole was revealed to be The Devil. Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett were revealed to be the masked men.

The show also included a wild No DQ Match between Adam Copeland and Christian, complete with a flaming table spot. While Copeland initially won the TNT Title, Killswitch attacked him after the match and gave Cage his contract to win the title.

AEW President Tony Khan stated to the media following the AEW Worlds End PPV event that the show is expected to have over 100,000 buys with over 10,000 fans in attendance.

According to WrestleTix, the show sold 9,889 tickets before it went live on Bleacher Report.