Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End 2023

Ahead of the show this Saturday from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, the opening betting odds for the matches at AEW’s upcoming event, Worlds End, have been made available.

Because the Continental Classic Tournament finals, which will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, have yet to be finalized, odds for the tournament winner have yet to be released.

The only expected title change is Adam Copeland taking Christian Cage’s TNT title. The other champions are likely to keep their titles.

The favorite is represented by a (-) with the smallest number, while the underdog is represented by a (+) with a larger number. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

MJF (champion) -180 vs. Samoa Joe +140

AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (champion) +115 vs. Adam Copeland -155

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm champion) -5000 vs. Riho +1000

AEW TBS Championship Match

Julia Hart (champion) -5000 vs. Abadon +1000

FTW Championship With FTW Rules Match

HOOK (champion) -1500 vs. Wheeler Yuta +600