Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Backlash

The opening betting odds for some matches at WWE’s next event, Backlash, have been released ahead of the show next weekend.

There are no expected title changes. In fact, the champions in the three title bouts scheduled for the show are heavy favorites. The main event is expected to be Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in a singles match, with Rhodes a clear favorite over “The Beast” Incarnate.”

The favorite is indicated by a (-), while the underdog is represented by a (+).

Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

Singles Match

Brock Lesnar +200 vs. Cody Rhodes -300

Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle -300 vs. The Bloodline (The Usos and Solo Sikoa) +200

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (champion) -10000 vs. Zelina Vega +1100

WWE United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (champion) -400 vs. Bobby Lashley +500 vs. Bronson Reed +250

Singles Match

Seth Rollins -1000 vs. Omos +500

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (champion) -2000 vs. IYO SKY +700

Street Fight

Bad Bunny -2500 vs. Damian Priest +800