Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

Early betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania 40 have been published by the website betonline.ag.

Favorites have the “-” symbol, while underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents how much money you would have to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the figure represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7) Roman Reigns +400 (4/1)

Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3) Seth Rollins +200 (2/1)

Bayley -1250 (2/25) Iyo Sky (c) +550 (11/2)

Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4) Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)