ECW Original Justin Credible Hospitalized

Justin Credible, an ECW original and former champion, has been hospitalized to treat a calf infection.

Credible shared the update directly with fans on January 19, 2026, confirming that while the situation required medical attention, it is not considered life-threatening.

Posting from the hospital, Credible explained that the issue had been ongoing and that he was relieved to finally address it properly. “At the hospital treating my calf for infection. The blood work & testing nothing too serious but my leg has been a problem for a while so I’m glad I’m taking care of it. Send me some prayers.”

The hospitalization comes during a period of significant and encouraging personal change for the former Extreme Championship Wrestling standout. On New Year’s Eve, Credible marked a major milestone in his recovery journey, celebrating two and a half months of sobriety.

Sharing before-and-after photos, Credible highlighted the impact of his lifestyle changes, including weight loss and renewed focus on health. “The difference is insane. 2 1/2 months ago, I walked into treatment facility for addiction. Today I’m 2 1/2 months sober. I’ve lost 25 pounds w help of DDP Yoga & Diamond Dallas Page. I’m 52 years young. 2026 is going to be my year. I’m so blessed to have my family, friends & all of You.”

While the calf infection is an unwelcome setback, Credible’s comments suggest optimism and a proactive approach to his health. Fans and peers across the wrestling world have continued to rally behind him, sending well wishes as he focuses on recovery—both physically and personally.

We wish Justin Credible a smooth recovery and continued success on his sobriety journey.