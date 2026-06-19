Eddie Kingston Addresses His Absence From AEW Television

AEW star Eddie Kingston has not appeared on AEW programming since February. Recently, he featured in a wXw documentary video, discussing various topics, including his recent absence.

Kingston said, “I don’t know what to say, bro. For like I said to the people, you know, business is business. Sometimes you’re on and sometimes you’re not. Like I tell people, sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you’re the, you know, you’re the nail. And I get in my own head, and I start doubting myself a lot. But then when I go out there and I hear the people chanting my name and being into the match and I’m in there with such a kid, a young kid that I can see his fire, you know what I mean? In his eyes, I can see it. I can feel it. And that’s a feeling that I love for seeing that from younger guys cuz I know there’s still fire in my heart and in my eyes. So, I love to see it matched.”

Kingston continues to make regular appearances in ROH. He last competed on the June 11th episode of ROH on HonorClub TV, where he and his tag team partner Ortiz defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake) in a tag team match.

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)