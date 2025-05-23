Eddie Kingston Kills Rumors Regarding His AEW Return

There have been online reports recently claiming Eddie Kingston is returning soon to AEW.

Apparently that is not the case.

Kingston issued the following statement to PWInsider.com to kill the rumors making the rounds about him returning to AEW from his lengthy injury absence in the near future:

“I am not there. I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better. Yet again, as people know, it’s a struggle, but being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body. I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction.”