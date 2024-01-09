Eddie Kingston Reaches Milestone With The NJPW STRONG Openweight Title

This past Saturday on AEW Collision saw Eddie Kingston make his first successful defense of his AEW ‘Continental Crown’ over Trent Beretta. Kingston also recorded another successful defense of the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship for his record 9th defense, now matching a mark set by the first-ever STRONG champion, Tom Lawlor.

Kingston became the 6th person to win the STRONG Openweight Championship on July 5th, 2023, at NJPW Independence Day Night 2, in Tokyo, Japan, defeating then-champion Kenta.

During this reign, the championship has become part of what is known as the American Triple Crown Championship, with Kingston defending the championship alongside the ROH World Championship and the AEW Continental Championship after winning that title in the Continental Classic Tournament Championship Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Worlds End.

