Eddie Kingston Says He’s Happy For LA Knight: “That Dude Busts His Ass”

“The Mad King” respects “The Mega Star.”

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, during which the ROH World & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion offered high praise for rising WWE Superstar LA Knight.

“I like LA Knight,” Kingston said. “He’s a good dude. He’s allowed (to wear Timbs). I’m so happy for LA Knight.”

Foley continued, “That dude busts his ass. We all did. To see him get the love that he’s getting and being able to perform on that big stage, I salute him.”

