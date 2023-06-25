Eddie Kingston Talks About Gaining Weight While On The Sidelines From AEW

Eddie Kingston is back.

But “The Mad King” went through a lot to get back.

The AEW star spoke with the New York Post for an interview promoting the AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2 premium live event on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During the discussion, Kingston spoke about gaining weight during his AEW hiatus, and how he dealt with the hernia injury that kept him on the sidelines.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On gaining weight while on the sidelines from AEW due to a hernia injury: “I’ve been dealing with the injury since September and I did the typical stupid wrestler thing, which is work through it and then I couldn’t work through it anymore. I feel a thousand times better. They told (me) six weeks. So I took all six weeks, took advantage of it. As I said on TV the other day, ‘Please forgive me for the way I look. I had been eating a lot of ice cream during my time off.’ I’ve just been able to get back to working out. I’m getting back to a better version of me.”

On the moment he knew the pain was too much and he had to take time off: “The way I judge pain is if I can sleep. That last match I had with Claudio at Ring of Honor (on March 31), I was icing my groin area and I couldn’t sleep at all that night, and when I saw that, I knew something was wrong. And I still tried to go to work that Wednesday. I got up that Tuesday to go to the airport and I’m out the door and I looked at my girlfriend and said, ‘I can’t get on that plane.’ That’s how much pain I was in. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time to go.’”

